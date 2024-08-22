Hema Malini Slammed For Her Rude Behaviour With A Woman At An Event, Netizens Call Her Arrogant

Mumbai: Hema Malini is once again facing strong criticism for her unusual behaviour with a woman at an event. The actress-turned-politician was present at the event in Mumbai where one woman excitedly hit too close to her comfort and started to pose for the paparazzi. But this left Hema Malini uncomfortable, and she slightly pushed her away. The facial expression of the actress while asking the woman to maintain distance is being called rude by the netizens and they are wondering if she still has the untouchability issue in this era.

Watch the video of Hema Malini where her rude behaviour is being strongly lashed by the netizens

In the video, you can see Hema Malini expressing her discomfort, but there are many who are questioning her behaviour on the same. One user commented," Kitni Ghamandi Hai Hema Malini". Another user said," Even that woman is a human, what's with her facial expression?".

Others compared her with Jaya Bachchan and also blamed her ageing for this rude behaviour

The netizens age shamed the actress and called her 'buddhi' and mentioned that she is too turning into Jaya Bachchan who is now popular for her anger issues in the media.

Just a few weeks ago Hema Malini was lambasted by the netizens for her weight comment on wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from the Olympics despite defeating the opponent and entering the finale due to being 100 grams overweight.