हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hema Malini

Hema Malini thanks fans on wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Together, they have daughters -- Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini thanks fans on wedding anniversary with Dharmendra
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for four decades, and the actress took to social media to thank fans who wished them on their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Tweeting a photo of the couple, she wrote: "Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years."

Dharmendra and Hema co-starred in a string of big films in their heydays, including "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta" , "Dream Girl", "The Burning Train", "Raja Jani", "Baghavat", "Azaad", "Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor", "Naseeb", "Jugnu" "Charas", "Sharafat", "Aas Paas", "Naya Zamana" and "Krodhi".

Together, they have daughters -- Esha and Ahana Deol.

"Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam. Love you, Esha, Bharat, Radhya & Miu," Esha tweeted with a sweet photo of her parents.

 

Tags:
Hema MaliniDharmendrahema malini wedding anniversarydharmendra marriage anniversary
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu: Coronavirus COVID health workers are "our true superheroes"
Corona Meter
  • 37336Confirmed
  • 9951Discharged
  • 1218Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M9S

Tale of a Bihar Cadre IAS officer who is unable to serve people