BJP MP

Hema Malini urges fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

BJP MP Hema Malini has already taken her jab of COVID vaccine in March.

Hema Malini urges fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As COVID cases continue to surge in India, many celebrities are doing their part to raise the awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. 

Now, veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, who has already taken her jab of COVID vaccine in March, has urged the citizens of India to register and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday (May 17), BJP told Zee Media that the actress has requested everyone to get vaccinated as it is very important for everyone. 

She said, “I have also taken two doses of the vaccine and it is really important because after getting vaccinated, the situation becomes less critical.” She also said, “The farmers should also get vaccinated as it is very important for everyone.”

Recently, Hema took to social media to mourn the demise of her secretary, Mehta ji, who has succumbed to COVID-19.

 

