Here’s what Kartik Aaryan has to say about his digital debut in a web-series

Mumbai: It was an unusual year for everyone this year. But despite life being on a pause-mode, Kartik Aaryan made sure he keeps his fans entertained with the help of the virtual world. He made his debut as a chat show host with his own show Koki Poochega on YouTube and he also kept everyone hooked on social media with his Twitter and Instagram posts. The young superstar truly rocked 2020 with his virtual-stints.



No wonder at a recent press conference held by a publication for OTT awards, the actor was asked would he like to venture into web series. To this the young heartthrob immediately said yes, “I would love to do it,” said Kartik Aaryan. He further added by saying, “I love watching shows and series. And the kind of shows we are creating now they are actually really good. As an actor, you really want to be a part of that world you know. I would love to do a series.”

Kartik even says that in fact his chat show Koki Poochega was kind of venture into a new content-platform and though it was not OTT, it was surely new for the actor. “It (Koki Poochega) was kind of a series that I did. I would love to be a part of series, you never know… kal ko Game Of Thrones India mein banega. I would love to be a part of it. Or be it a Narcos. You can do so much more stuff as a character,” added the actor stating that he surely wouldn’t mind to foray into OTT platforms if the content is right and interesting.



Now that’s really cool. Recently Kartik’s chat show was even applauded by Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on social media platform and complimented his hard work and effort. The actor is truly a Rockstar and loves to do different stuff with his work. In fact, his next film Dhamaka is totally different from what he has done before and we’re waiting to see the rising superstar in a new avatar.