close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kourtney Kardashian

Here's a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Italian holiday

The onlooker also revealed that the family is spending time on a yacht and the kids "love being in the water."

Here&#039;s a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s Italian holiday

Washington: Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life vacationing in Italy. The `KUWTK` star travelled to Europe with her family, exploring places including Corsica, Porto Cervo and Costa Smeralda.

An onlooker told E! News that the Kardashians are "totally loving the country and the culture." "They are loving the Italian culture and spend each day sun tanning, swimming, shopping and eating gelato," E! News quoted an eyewitness as saying. 

The onlooker also revealed that the family is spending time on a yacht and the kids "love being in the water."

The 40-year old even shared a photograph of her time under the sun in a bikini. Recently, Kardashian made headlines after she was seen crying over hitting 40 in the teaser of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians show.

"I do think that turning 40 like it almost makes you analyse like where you`re at in your life," Kourtney told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the clip."It`s just giving me anxiety," she added. 

 

Tags:
Kourtney KardashianKeeping Up with the Kardashiansreality TV star
Next
Story

Sameera Reddy names her daughter Nyra

Must Watch

PT53M37S

Taal Thok Ke: When Justice will be served to Unnao Rape victim?