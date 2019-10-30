Here's how Chunky Panday wished daughter Ananya on birthday

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday turned 21 on Wednesday, and her father Chunky Panday posted a cute wish for her, saying she is "his first superhit home production".

"Birthday girl. My first superhit home production," Chunky wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a photograph in which Ananya is seen posing, wearing a birthday crown.

Not only Chunky, Ananya's mother Bhavana too wished her on social media.

"Love you and so proud of you my little girl !! Keep Shining brighter and brighter," Bhavana wrote.

Ananya celebrated her birthday with media and paparazzi at her home in Mumbai.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with the film "Student of the Year 2" this year. She will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Khaali Peeli".

Thanking her fans for their wishes, Ananya took to Instagram and wrote: "21. This year has been the most special yet since I got to live my dream. Thank you to my lovely family, friends, team, media and supporters for sticking by and I hope you always stay. Blessed with the best."