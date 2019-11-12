Here's how Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh will celebrate their first wedding anniversary

New Delhi: Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will complete one year of marital bliss on November 14, 2019. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy's Lake Como in 2018.

However, instead of hosting a bash on their first wedding ceremony, the couple has decided to spend the day in spiritual places. “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings, " a source told Hindustan Times.

“On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th, " the source added.

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six long years before finally tying the knot. They never spoke openly about their relationship but dropped ample hints about their whirlwind romance.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have finished shooting for Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'. The film is primarily based on India's 1983 World Cup win. Apart from him, the film stars Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

Interestingly, Deepika will essay the pivotal role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She has also finished shooting for Chhapaak, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.