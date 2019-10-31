close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emilia Clarke

Here's how Emilia Clarke reacts to fans naming their kids after 'GoT' characters

Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the series opened up about what happens when she meets crazy fans across the globe.

Here&#039;s how Emilia Clarke reacts to fans naming their kids after &#039;GoT&#039; characters
Pic Courtesy : Instagram/ Emilia Clarke

Washington: 'Game of Thrones' might have concluded but the frenzied fans are unable to get over the hit HBO series. Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the series opened up about what happens when she meets crazy fans across the globe.

At the New York City premiere of her upcoming film 'Last Christmas,' also starring actor Henry Golding, Clarke caught up with E! News to talk about her new romantic flick, Halloween, her brief stint in the Star Wars universe and of course, 'GoT.'

Clarke, who looked beautiful in a gorgeous dazzling purple strappy Valentino dress, couldn`t seem to avoid talking about the popular series. She shared with E! News that whenever she meets fans, she always gets bombarded with theories on what fans "would have liked to have happened in season eight as opposed to what happened so there's a lot of that. "Some theories, she said, are "fascinating, really, truly... mind-blowingly brilliant."

The 33-year-old star also shared her thoughts on fans naming their children after the GoT character, Daenerys or Khalessi.

According to the Washington Post, at least 3,500 girls have been given one of those two names. Vulture also reports that in 2018 alone, the name Khaleesi ranked among the 1,000 most popular girl names, reported E! News."A lot of people did Khaleesi and Daenerys... by the time someone's called their child Khaleesi or Daenerys, they're like four when season eight happened and so they no longer become the character but rather the child that they are... so that`s good," Clarke told E! News. "They create their own identity." 

 

Tags:
Emilia ClarkeGame of ThronesStar WarsLast ChristmasHenry Golding
Next
Story

Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Kartik Aaryan—Pics

Must Watch

PT44M12S

'Move to abolish Article 370 dedicate to Sardar Patel' says PM Modi