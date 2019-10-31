Here's how Emilia Clarke reacts to fans naming their kids after 'GoT' characters

Washington: 'Game of Thrones' might have concluded but the frenzied fans are unable to get over the hit HBO series. Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the series opened up about what happens when she meets crazy fans across the globe.

At the New York City premiere of her upcoming film 'Last Christmas,' also starring actor Henry Golding, Clarke caught up with E! News to talk about her new romantic flick, Halloween, her brief stint in the Star Wars universe and of course, 'GoT.'

Clarke, who looked beautiful in a gorgeous dazzling purple strappy Valentino dress, couldn`t seem to avoid talking about the popular series. She shared with E! News that whenever she meets fans, she always gets bombarded with theories on what fans "would have liked to have happened in season eight as opposed to what happened so there's a lot of that. "Some theories, she said, are "fascinating, really, truly... mind-blowingly brilliant."

The 33-year-old star also shared her thoughts on fans naming their children after the GoT character, Daenerys or Khalessi.

According to the Washington Post, at least 3,500 girls have been given one of those two names. Vulture also reports that in 2018 alone, the name Khaleesi ranked among the 1,000 most popular girl names, reported E! News."A lot of people did Khaleesi and Daenerys... by the time someone's called their child Khaleesi or Daenerys, they're like four when season eight happened and so they no longer become the character but rather the child that they are... so that`s good," Clarke told E! News. "They create their own identity."