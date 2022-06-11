हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tejasswi Prakash

Here's how Karan Kundrra made his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash's birthday extra special!

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Karan Kundrra who went overboard to make his ladylove feel special.

Here&#039;s how Karan Kundrra made his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash&#039;s birthday extra special!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Karan Kundrra surely knows how to make someone's day and when it comes to his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash, the actor is all set to move a mile further in order to make her feel special. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Ever since Karan and Tejasswi got together on Bigg Boss 15, he has made girls swoon over every single cute gesture he has made towards her. Recently, Tejasswi celebrated her birthday and Karan went overboard to make his lady love feel special.

A source revealed, “Karan took Tejasswi to Goa to spend her birthday. He went all out to ensure that she brought in her birthday in style. He had thought through every single detail for her birthday and was very well-planned about it all. From organising a private yacht for Tejasswi to bringing in her birthday with cake at their suite fully decorated with flowers to surprising her throughout the day with everything she loves, Karan made sure it was the best birthday she ever had!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

That’s not all! His endearing ways have won the hearts of fans all over the country in the past too! When his girlfriend Tejasswi, who was his co-contestant on Bigg Boss 15 emerged winner, he hosted a lavish party at her home to celebrate her win. In another thoughtful moment, on Valentine’s Day this year, Karan surprised Tejasswi by offering her 121 roses – one for every day they spent together in the Bigg Boss house.

He is often seen surprising her on the sets of her show Naagin. Not only that, he knows it’s the little things that matter! He was also caught making Tejasswi’s bed for her in a cute video. So thoughtful is he in everything he does for her, that she herself has declared him as the ‘best boyfriend in the world’! 

