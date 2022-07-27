NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Here's how 'Shehzada' and 'Bhediya' co-stars wished Kriti Sanon on 32nd birthday!

Varun and Kriti wrapped up their shooting schedule recently in Arunachal Pradesh. Even, Kartik and Kriti's bond is one of a kind. When it comes to friendship in Bollywood, the duo never fails to set BFF goals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kriti Sanon has many films lined up including 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan.
  • Today, as she turns 32, her co-stars have shared adorable birthday wishes on social media.

Trending Photos

Here's how 'Shehzada' and 'Bhediya' co-stars wished Kriti Sanon on 32nd birthday!

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has many films lined up including 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan. Today, as she turns 32, her co-stars have shared adorable birthday wishes on social media.

Varun and Kriti wrapped up their shooting schedule recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

The leading duo shares a great rapport off-screen and they often shared glimpses from sets having a gala time together. Varun Dhawan took to his social media and shared a heartfelt birthday message for Kriti Sanon, 'Always wanna see you happy smiling loving life and achieving your goals. See you soon and here's to many more heart to heart conversations @kritisanon. I wolf you.'

Even, Kartik and Kriti's bond is one of a kind. When it comes to friendship in Bollywood, the duo never fails to set BFF goals.

Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a sweet birthday wish for Kriti, who is currently busy shooting with the former for `Shehzada` in Haryana. He uploaded a picture from the sets in which both the actors could be seen seated on a couch next to each other. Kartik is seen happily feeding Kriti a piece of cake as the latter smiled brightly. Alongside the image, Kartik wrote, "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param SundariFrom Your Shehzada. @kritisanon."

 

On the work front, Kriti also has 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff. 

 

Live TV

Kriti Sanonkriti sanon birthdayHappy Birthday Kriti SanonShehzadaBhediyaVarun DhawanKartik Aaryan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?