New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has many films lined up including 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan. Today, as she turns 32, her co-stars have shared adorable birthday wishes on social media.

Varun and Kriti wrapped up their shooting schedule recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

The leading duo shares a great rapport off-screen and they often shared glimpses from sets having a gala time together. Varun Dhawan took to his social media and shared a heartfelt birthday message for Kriti Sanon, 'Always wanna see you happy smiling loving life and achieving your goals. See you soon and here's to many more heart to heart conversations @kritisanon. I wolf you.'

Even, Kartik and Kriti's bond is one of a kind. When it comes to friendship in Bollywood, the duo never fails to set BFF goals.

Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a sweet birthday wish for Kriti, who is currently busy shooting with the former for `Shehzada` in Haryana. He uploaded a picture from the sets in which both the actors could be seen seated on a couch next to each other. Kartik is seen happily feeding Kriti a piece of cake as the latter smiled brightly. Alongside the image, Kartik wrote, "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param SundariFrom Your Shehzada. @kritisanon."

On the work front, Kriti also has 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff.

