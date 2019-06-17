Here's how Sonam Kapoor celebrated Father's Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor not just wished her dad Anil Kapoor but also shared an emotional post for her father-in-law Harish Ahuja along with some throwback photos.

In her Father's Day special post, Sonam shared an adorable picture with Harish Ahuja from her wedding and penned a heartfelt message, "To always spoiling me. Love you papa! Happy Father's Day to someone who has unending faith in me. #harishahuja"

Whereas, to wish her father she shared a picture from her childhood where little Sonam can be seen in Anil Kapoor's arms.

"One day definitely isn't enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father's Day!! Love you so much Happy Fathers Day," Sonam wrote in an Instagram post.

The 'Khoobsurat' actor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja last year in a lavish ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 20.