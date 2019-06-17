close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Here's how Sonam Kapoor celebrated Father's Day

In her Father's Day special post, Sonam shared an adorable picture with Harish Ahuja from her wedding and penned a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Here&#039;s how Sonam Kapoor celebrated Father&#039;s Day
File photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor not just wished her dad Anil Kapoor but also shared an emotional post for her father-in-law Harish Ahuja along with some throwback photos.

In her Father's Day special post, Sonam shared an adorable picture with Harish Ahuja from her wedding and penned a heartfelt message, "To always spoiling me. Love you papa! Happy Father's Day to someone who has unending faith in me. #harishahuja"

Whereas, to wish her father she shared a picture from her childhood where little Sonam can be seen in Anil Kapoor's arms.

"One day definitely isn't enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father's Day!! Love you so much Happy Fathers Day," Sonam wrote in an Instagram post.

The 'Khoobsurat' actor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja last year in a lavish ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 20.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaAnil KapoorBollywoodFather's Day 2017
Next
Story

Police hand in glove with accused: Tanushree Dutta on clean chit to Nana Patekar

Must Watch

PT49M11S

Taal Thok Ke: Why silence over death of Kids in Bihar?