close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Here's how Taimur Ali Khan reacts when Kareena Kapoor leaves for work

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Pataudi, revealed how her little munchkin reacts when she leaves for work.

Here&#039;s how Taimur Ali Khan reacts when Kareena Kapoor leaves for work

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Pataudi, revealed how her little munchkin reacts when she leaves for work.

In a talk show called The Love Laugh Live, Kareena revealed the sweetest things Taimur does. She said, " 'Amma, don't go.' It just breaks your heart. Sometimes, I just have to slip out without saying bye to him," she said.

Kareena also revealed why Taimur calls her Amma and not Mom, she said, "He can call me whatever he wants. But it's just that Saif and his siblings called their mother'Amma' and their father 'Abba', so it's just like a thing now."

The actress will turn 39 on September 21. Bebo along with her husband and kid Taimur headed to Pataudi to ring in her birthday. 

On the work front, Bebo is currently seen as a judge in dance reality show Dance India Dance. She will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar. Post which she will start prepping for Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht

Tags:
Kareena KapoorTaimur Ali KhanTakhtGood news
Next
Story

Rahul Bose to pledge for organ donation after death

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo manhandled at Jadavpur University