हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thanksgiving 2019

Here's how these popular stars celebrate Thanksgiving in style

Popular celebrities including Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, David Beckham, and Kim Kardashian took to social media and wished their fans on Thanksgiving Day.

Here&#039;s how these popular stars celebrate Thanksgiving in style
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The festival of gratitude, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November in the US. The day marks the start of holiday season and began as the day of  giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest. The festival is celebrated in other countries as well, on different days. Thanksgiving day expresses the universal feeling of being grateful to the superpower that governs one and all.

This year, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving on November 28, Thursday.      

Popular celebrities including Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jimmy Kimmel, David Beckham, and Kim Kardashian  to name a few took to social media and wished their fans.  

Check out their posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy thanksgiving everyone!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

One of the most important features of the Thanksgiving day is the family feast. The whole family dines together after offering their prayers to the lord, asking for his blessings.     

In India,  the state of Goa , which has a thick population of Christians, celebrates the festival with great pomp and show. The Goans have named the day as ‘Ladin’ or ‘Ladainha’. ‘Ladin’ means a litany to the Virgin Mary.

 Here's wishing Happy Thanksgiving to all celebrating!

Tags:
Thanksgiving 2019Thanksgiving Day
Next
Story

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's 'thanksgiving' selfie is full of love and joy!

Must Watch

PT34M5S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day