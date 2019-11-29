Here's how these popular stars celebrate Thanksgiving in style

The festival of gratitude, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November in the US. The day marks the start of holiday season and began as the day of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest. The festival is celebrated in other countries as well, on different days. Thanksgiving day expresses the universal feeling of being grateful to the superpower that governs one and all.

This year, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving on November 28, Thursday.

Popular celebrities including Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jimmy Kimmel, David Beckham, and Kim Kardashian to name a few took to social media and wished their fans.

Check out their posts here:

One of the most important features of the Thanksgiving day is the family feast. The whole family dines together after offering their prayers to the lord, asking for his blessings.

In India, the state of Goa , which has a thick population of Christians, celebrates the festival with great pomp and show. The Goans have named the day as ‘Ladin’ or ‘Ladainha’. ‘Ladin’ means a litany to the Virgin Mary.

Here's wishing Happy Thanksgiving to all celebrating!