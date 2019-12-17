हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilip Kumar

Here's the truth behind Dilip Kumar's viral pic on social media

Music composer Lalit Pandit is also seen in the picture. 

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar celebrated his 97th birthday on December 11, 2019. The thespian even thanked his fans and well-wishers for their boundless love and affection. He took to Twitter and shared a tweet. 

Recently, a picture flooded the internet claiming that the man sitting on a chair happens to be veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Bollywood Actress and wife Saira Banu is also seen in the viral photo. However, the truth is that the person sitting on the picture is reportedly Aslam Bhai and the photo was clicked on Dilip Kumar's birthday ceremony. 

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

 

