AMITABH BACHCHAN

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about COVID after being tested twice!

Big B has contracted the bug twice, first in July 2020 along with son Abhishek Bachchan when both of them were admitted to Mumbai`s Nanavati hospital and the second time in August of this year.

Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Goodbye'
  • The film also stars actress Rashmika Mandanna
  • The film will release on 7th of October

Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has had enough of Covid-19 and wants the virus to permanently depart from the face of the planet.

Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his upcoming film `Goodbye`, Big B told the media, "I want to say goodbye to Covid, bahut ho gaya ab, do saal ho gaye (it`s been two years, and we all of us are done with Covid). A lot of lives have been lost in these two years, many families are still coping with the deeply personal loss that they have encountered."

He added that he just wants Covid to pack its bags and leave at the earliest so that people can finally get back to the old times.

Big B has contracted the bug twice, first in July 2020 along with son Abhishek Bachchan when both of them were admitted to Mumbai`s Nanavati hospital and the second time in August 2022 when he gave an update with regard to the diagnosis on his Twitter.

He had written on his Twitter last month, "T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also (sic)."

Currently, Big B has two releases on the horizon - first is `Brahmastra` in which he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The other film is `Goodbye; in which he will be seen along with Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover. While `Brahmastra` has set its release date on September 9, `Goodbye` will have a theatrical release on October 7

