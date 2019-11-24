Here's what happened when Taapsee Pannu was asked to speak in Hindi at IFFI 2019

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, was pme one of the panelists at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

During an interactive session with the audience, the actress was asked to speak in Hindi instead of English by a man. To which Taapsee replied, "Does everybody here understand Hindi?". However, the man refused to budge and further poked her stating that she speaks in Hindi as she is a Bollywood actress. On this Taapsee shut him the best way possible saying, "I am also an actress in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Shall I speak in Tamil to you?"

Taapsee is known for shutting her trolls like a boss. She recently took on fellow actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for badmouthing her.

On the work front, Taapsee was in seen Sand Ki Aankh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film was based on the life of shooter dadis Chandro and Prakash Tomar.