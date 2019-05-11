Here's what Ishaan Khatter did when asked to choose between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter found himself in a pickle recently when he was asked to choose between the two actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on Neha Dhupia's talk show.

Ishaan Khatter, who graced Neha's Vogue BFF talk show with actor Rajkummar Rao, was asked to pick between Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey for better acting skills. Refusing to choose between Tara and Ananya he stated that he cannot comment upon as their film Student of the Year 2 hadn’t released. Neha then asked him to choose between his first co-star Janhvi and good friend Sara in terms of their acting skills. However, Ishaan didn't answer that question either.

Janhvi and Ishaan were rumored to be dating ever since they debut with Dhadak. According to Pinkvilla.com, earlier when Janhvi appeared on Neha 's show she quizzed Janhvi over her rumored relationship with 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khatter. To which, she said, “We are just friends”. Further, the host asked Janhvi whom would she want Ishaan to date in that case, to which she replied by taking Tara Sutaria's name.

The two have always maintained that they are good friends and nothing more.

Both started off their movie journey together with 'Dhadak', making their smashing debuts in the Dharma Productions venture last year. The film was the official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' which also features Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.