हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khushi Kapoor

Here's what Janhvi Kapoor will try to avoid on sister Khushi's birthday - In Pic

Janhvi keeps sharing videos that reveal her bond with her sister. Amid lockdown, Janhvi had posted a video annoying Khushi who, on being irked, asks her elder sister not to talk to her.

Here&#039;s what Janhvi Kapoor will try to avoid on sister Khushi&#039;s birthday - In Pic

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor engages in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in a new Instagram post she shared on Thursday evening.

The image she posted has Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

"It's ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly," Janhvi wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi keeps sharing videos that reveal her bond with her sister. Amid lockdown, Janhvi had posted a video annoying Khushi who, on being irked, asks her elder sister not to talk to her.

Not long ago, Janhvi had also posted a video on Instagram Stories of Khushi trying the actress's banana toffee sauce.

Janhvi, who was recently seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

 

Tags:
Khushi KapoorJanhvi Kapoorkhushi kapoor birthdayHappy birthday Khushi KapoorSrideviSridevi daughtersBoney Kapoor
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi 'not a part of' Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom
  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M10S

Video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal decides to ban firecrackers after reviewing COVID-19 situation ahead of Diwali