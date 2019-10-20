Here's what kept Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput busy on a lazy Sunday

New Delhi: The 'It' couple of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adored by many and turn heads whenever they step out in public. The two often indulge in Instagram PDA and fans love to know more about them.

On what most of us all a 'Lazy Sunday', Shahid and Mira were busy working out. Yes, the power couple was snapped outside their gym in Bandra and this gives all of us some fitness motivation!

Shahid was dressed in a grey and white athletic outfit while Mira and his wife Mira was spotted wearing a pink crop top with black leggings.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Now, that is pure couple goals!

The two got married in an intimate ceremony on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

They welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.