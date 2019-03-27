Here's what Soni Razdan said on daughter Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has been taking the internet by storm ever since rumours of the two being a couple surfaced. It was back in 2018 when the relationship rumours caught fire after they entered together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. Since then, we have received ample hints by the two and others stars of the film industry that something is brewing between them. Even though neither Alia nor Ranbir have directly confirmed their relationship, they make their bonding evident.

From Alia sharing a picture of Ranbir captioning it as 'Happy Birthday Sunshine' to the duo walking hand in hand at Zee Cine Awards red carpet, these two have become one of the most talked about couples of B Town!

When Bollywoodlife.com asked Alia's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan about her daughter's relationship with Ranbir, the answer was truly heartwarming.

Razdan told Bollywoodlife, "It's her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I'll always support her but I don't think I should discuss this you know. It's not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I'm just happy if she is happy,"

Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir in 'Brahmastra'. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.