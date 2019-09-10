Here's why Aamir Khan agreed to work with MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor in 'Mogul'

New Delhi: When the MeToo wave hit Bollywood last year, several big names came to the fore, leaving the fans shocked. One such name was that of 'Jolly LLB' filmmaker Subhash Kapoor. After he was accused of sexual harassment, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned down his directorial venture 'Mogul', a biopic on Tseries honcho Gulshan Kumar.

But after a year the actor has finally decided to be on board the project. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up on why he took the decision to work with Subhash Kapoor.

Aamir said, “Of course I fully support the MeToo movement. And I urge women who have complaints to formally lodge them with their ICC (Internal Complaints Committee), which every organisation must mandatorily have. Every accusation of sexual misconduct must be investigated thoroughly and rigorously by the concerned ICC, and strict action should be taken against people found guilty. Just to clarify, the case of Mr Kapoor was not a case of workplace misconduct, hence could not be investigated by an ICC.”

When asked whether he feels his move will draw flak, Aamir added, “I don’t have any strategy. I’m just doing what my heart says is right, and what my conscience tells me is right. At that time I felt that was the right step to take, so I took that. Today I feel differently. I’m going with my heart. Perhaps some people will be critical of my decision. But I’ve to live with my own conscience. So, I’ve done what my heart and conscience feels is right.”

'Mogul' was initially offered to Akshay Kumar but things didn't fall into place and now Aamir Khan will be seen playing the titular role of late Gulshan Kumar on-screen.