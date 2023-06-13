Here's Why Birthday Girl Disha Patani Can Be A Perfect Choice For Hardcore Action Films

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani turns a year older today and is currently in Dubai. The fitness enthsiast has millions of fans swooning over her and now people want to see her perform some kickass action too. The stunning diva is already known for performing action stunts and sequences all by herself. Her gym and training videos are solid proof of that.

Disha loves to learn new things and the way she enjoys doing it, inspires everyone. In 'Malang', Disha was a part of some interesting and intense action sequences, and that was one of the initial glimpses ever of the actress doing action on screen. She does spend quality time in keeping herself fit and is particular about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The hottie puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practising tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion towards fitness and work is unmatchable.

Her social media accounts are filled with videos of her strenuous workout sessions including her performing different kinds of kicks and punches. These are bound to give all action enthusiasts an adrenaline rush. Interestingly, during an #AskDisha session on Twitter recently, the actress expressed her desire of doing an out-and-out action film!

Disha will be next seen in 'Project K', 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and an upcoming film Superstar Surya.