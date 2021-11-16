हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ekta Kapoor

Here's why Ekta Kapoor skipped Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh

Here&#039;s why Ekta Kapoor skipped Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa&#039;s wedding in Chandigarh
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor couldn't attend her close friends Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding and reception in Chandigarh on Monday (November 11). The Bollywood producer took to social media and explained the reason for her absence in an Instagram post on Tuesday. 

Ekta, who combined the post with a congratulatory message for the newlyweds, explained that even since she flew to Delhi to receive her Padma Shri Award earlier this month, she has been suffering from a stomach-related issue, due to which she couldn't travel from Mumbai to Chandigarh. 

She added that she hasn't been well for the past ten days. Ekta Kapoor flew to Delhi on Sunday and returned a day later after receiving her Padma Shri Award.

"Due to my stomach issues (now 10 days right from Delhi) I could not travel and be where this beautiful couple tied the knot," wrote Ekta Kapoor wished the couple with these words: "But Patra and Raj, you both make me believe in love! I cannot tell you both how happy I am! I rarely see love like you both have! When Raj talks about Patra, it makes me believe that love and happiness and caring are not transient! Best wishes to you both."

Read Ekta Kapoor's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor has produced Rajkummar Rao's 2019 film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and miniseries 'Bose: Dead/Alive', which also starred Patralekhaa. She has also worked with Patralekhaa on the web-series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding was attended by their respective families and close friends, including filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actress Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha.

The couple's wedding festivities took place at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

