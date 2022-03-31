हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2 song Jalwanuma teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's soulful track is for aching hearts

'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

Heropanti 2 song Jalwanuma teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria&#039;s soulful track is for aching hearts

NEW DELHI: The most awaited 'Heropanti 2' has been much in talks since the trailer of the film has been released. Apart from Tiger Shroff's daredevil-action scenes and Tiger-Tara's chemistry, Nawazzuddin Siddiqui's villain character 'Laila' is also attracting a lot of praise from the audience. 

And now, after giving a chartbuster song 'DaFa Kar' the makers launch the teaser of its next song 'Jalwanuma'. After looking at the teaser, it is visible that the song is going to introduce the sizzling chemistry of Tiger and Tara to the audience. 

Watch out for the teaser: 

The song speaks the language of an aching heart in a pleasant Sufi melody. The song is composed by AR Rahman in the beautiful voice of Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali. 

'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

Directed by Ahmad Khan, the film will have Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on April 29, 2022.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Shroffheropanti 2HeropantiSajid NadiadwalaTiger Shroff picsTiger Shroff photosJalwanuma
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan returns to India after wrapping Spain schedule of 'Pathaan', check out his stylish backpack

Must Watch

PT42M13S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Will Imran Khan give a ‘farewell’ speech tonight?