Hey Natasa Stankovic, you look smashing in this latest unseen viral video! Watch

New Delhi: The Serbian beauty and new mommy in B-Town, Natasa Stankovic is a glam queen. She has shed all post pregnancy fat and looks in shape already. The stunner posted a video of hers where she looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ladylove, Natasa Stankovic's pictures and videos often break the internet.

Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and Natasa Stankovic many a time has posted pictures with her beau whom she misses while he is out playing.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.