Nora Fatehi

Hey, that's desi Nora Fatehi burning Instagram in a smouldering mustard saree - Watch

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate.

Hey, that&#039;s desi Nora Fatehi burning Instagram in a smouldering mustard saree - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi was seen at the sets after a long time recently. She turned heads in a desi look, sending her fans into a frenzy. The Moroccan beauty was clicked looking fab in a mustard yellow shimmery saree. 

Nora Fatehi herself shared the video on the Instagram handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In February last year, Nora Fatehi had a tough time when someone tried to hack her Instagram. Her fans got all worried, as pictures disappeared from the account and many assumed she deleted it.

Hours after Nora Fatehi's Instagram page disappeared, she released a statement saying, "Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

However, soon all of her 37.6 million followers were restored along with her pictures and videos.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.  

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi videoNora Fatehi picsNora Fatehi saree picsTrending
