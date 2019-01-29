हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat

Hey, we just spotted Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan in this unseen pic from 'Bharat' song!

Looks like, it's a still from a song sequence in 'Bharat' and now we really wanna watch it.

Hey, we just spotted Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan in this unseen pic from &#039;Bharat&#039; song!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The buzz is strong for superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. More so, after the movie's first teaser was unveiled and it showed Salman 's not one but five different avatars. The audience is wooed by his presence and is keen to watch this ambitious project soon.

Co-producer and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a fresh still from the sets of 'Bharat' and we spotted leading lady Katrina Kaif and Salman in it. Also, director Ali Abbas Zafar and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant can be seen engrossed in some discussion.

Directed Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed this project and it has come out well. He previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Therefore, expectations are sky high from this one. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' and that brings the superhit trio of actor-actress-director back as their last release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did wonders at the ticket counters. 'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

The film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. 

