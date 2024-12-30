Hidden Love C-Drama Actress Zhao Lusi Rushed To Hospital; Studio Responds Amid Depression Rumour

C-drama actress Zhao Lusi, known for her roles in 'Hidden Love' and 'Please Feel at Ease Mr. Ling', was rushed to a hospital in Shanghai on December 18 after her health reportedly deteriorated. The news sparked concern among her fans, especially as rumors of her struggling with depression and exhaustion have circulated for some time.

A viral video showed Zhao Lusi being wheeled into the hospital, visibly weak, slumped in a wheelchair with her face covered by a mask and cap. Fans quickly expressed their worry over the actress’s condition.

#ZhaoLusi (#RosyZhao) studio response of her health condition.

https://t.co/OmFd7H1PCN



Get well soon & speedy recovery Zhao Lusi.



~Weibo 27 Dec 2024~



==========

[!] Photo & short video not from her official. It's candid. pic.twitter.com/RcZqeZP1An — fkshi (@FKShi) December 27, 2024

In response to the growing concerns, Zhao Lusi’s studio issued a statement on Weibo. The studio explained that after confirming her role in the Lovers project, Zhao Lusi had been diligently preparing for her role, participating in readings, makeup sessions, and filming. However, on December 18, she suddenly felt unwell and immediately sought medical attention. The studio confirmed that she is currently receiving treatment and following the doctor’s advice to focus on her recovery.

The statement also announced that Zhao Lusi would be suspending all upcoming work to prioritize her health. "Ms. Zhao Lusi has always adhered to the original intention of an actor, cherishing every opportunity to perform. We will now take her health as the primary consideration," the statement read. Fans were urged to give the actress space to rest both physically and mentally, with the studio thanking them for their understanding.

Fans have been vocal in their support, hoping for her swift recovery and return to the screen.