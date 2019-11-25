हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff all smiles while shopping with daughter

Hilary Duff kept it casual and showed off her curves in black leggings with a white T-shirt under an olive-green jacket. 

Hilary Duff all smiles while shopping with daughter

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Hilary Duff flashed a big smile while shopping with daughter Banks in Beverly Hills.

On Saturday, Duff, who is busy with the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, directed most of her attention to her one-year-old daughter Banks during a casual shopping stroll through Beverly Hills, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At one point during their shopping time, she took Banks out of the stroller and helped give her a pointer or two on how to walk.

The actress kept it casual and showed off her curves in black leggings with a white T-shirt under an olive-green jacket. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses, black sneakers and her long blonde hair was pulled back into a top bun.

Later in the afternoon, Duff took to her Instagram Story and shared some video clips and pictures of the pair enjoying some alone time at home.

