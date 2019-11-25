Hilary Duff all smiles while shopping with daughter

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Hilary Duff flashed a big smile while shopping with daughter Banks in Beverly Hills.

On Saturday, Duff, who is busy with the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, directed most of her attention to her one-year-old daughter Banks during a casual shopping stroll through Beverly Hills, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At one point during their shopping time, she took Banks out of the stroller and helped give her a pointer or two on how to walk.

The actress kept it casual and showed off her curves in black leggings with a white T-shirt under an olive-green jacket. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses, black sneakers and her long blonde hair was pulled back into a top bun.

Later in the afternoon, Duff took to her Instagram Story and shared some video clips and pictures of the pair enjoying some alone time at home.