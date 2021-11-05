Himani Shivpuri recalls arranging husband's funeral during 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' shoot

New Delhi: Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri recently recalled not being part of the climax scene of 1995 blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)', due to the demise of her husband. The actress had essayed the role of Kajol's aunt in the film. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Himani said that the climax scene was supposed to feature the culmination of her story with Anupam Kher in the film.

In the film, Himani's character develops a cute-romantic connection with Anupam Kher's character, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh's father.

"I was the only actor who was missing in the climax of DDLJ because my husband passed away just before we had to leave for the outdoors. The Yash Raj unit was very understanding even though there was supposed to be a culmination of my story with Anupam Kher. I had no time to think about all that because I was alone in a strange city, arranging the funeral of my husband, then carrying the ashes to Haridwar," she told the publication.

In another interview, Himani had shared that she never thought the film would turn out to be a milestone.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. It became one of the biggest blockbuster in the Hindi cinema, and continues to remain one of the most-loved films. Other actors who featured in the film were Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi and Satish Shah.