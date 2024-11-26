Advertisement
HIMANSHI KHURANA

Himanshi Khurana's Father Arrested For Allegedly Abusing A Govt Official

Himanshi Khurana's father Kuldeep Khurana arrested for abusing and threatening a government official.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Himanshi Khurana's Father Arrested For Allegedly Abusing A Govt Official Pic Credit: Instagram (@Himanshi Khurana)

Himanshi Khurana’s father, Kuldeep Khurana, was recently arrested by the Jalandhar Dehat police for allegedly abusing and threatening a government official. Reports in IANS suggest that the incident occurred during an altercation with a Naib Tehsildar. Following the complaint, Kuldeep Khurana was presented in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The charges include the use of abusive language and issuing threats.

This development has garnered attention due to Himanshi Khurana’s celebrity status, though she has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

 

 

Himanshi Khurana last made headlines for her breakup with Asim Riaz, their love blossomed in Bigg Boss 13 house, calling her breakup the hardest phase, Himanshi in her interview with ABP mentioned, "I don’t mind being the villain, because at the end of the day, whether you have 11 million or 20 million followers, aap akele hote ho( you are completely alone). Mujhe lagta hai, followers ye sb totally fake hai , mujhe pata hai because I'm an insider(I feel, all of these followers and these things that come along are fake. I know this because I am an insider. Mujhe laga health se upar kuch nhi, kyunki mere mental health pe aa gyi thi ye baat ( I feel nothing is more important than your mental health and health in general)."

Himanshi earlier grabbed headlines for a catfight with Shehnaaz Gill.

