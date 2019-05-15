close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan aces her Cannes look, strikes a pose in salmon pantsuit—See pics

The movie's first look will be unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. 

Hina Khan aces her Cannes look, strikes a pose in salmon pantsuit—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has made her maiden visit to Cannes and is currently enjoying her stay there. The prestigious Cannes Film Festival began from May 14 and will last till 25th of this month.

The actress has worked in her maiden movie titled 'Lines' which is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #Cannes2019 #Interviews #ItsWorthIt Pantsuit by @sahilkochar & @sapnamehtajewellery Styled by @sayali_vidya

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

The movie's first look will be unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The entire team of 'Lines' will be seen at the French Riviera to attend the launch. It is directed by Hussain Khan.

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But she bid adieu to the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

Hina will be seen in a de-glam avatar in 'Lines'.

Recently she was awarded the best negative actor trophy at the Indian Telly Awards for her Komoswag. She is in talks with Vikram Bhatt and reportedly be seen in a female-centric movie helmed by the filmmaker.

 

Tags:
Hina KhanCannescannes 2019Cannes Film Festivallines
Next
Story

B-Town wishes 'graceful' Madhuri a happy 52nd b'day

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally