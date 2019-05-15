Hina Khan aces her Cannes look, strikes a pose in salmon pantsuit—See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has made her maiden visit to Cannes and is currently enjoying her stay there. The prestigious Cannes Film Festival began from May 14 and will last till 25th of this month.

The actress has worked in her maiden movie titled 'Lines' which is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

The movie's first look will be unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The entire team of 'Lines' will be seen at the French Riviera to attend the launch. It is directed by Hussain Khan.

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But she bid adieu to the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

Hina will be seen in a de-glam avatar in 'Lines'.

Recently she was awarded the best negative actor trophy at the Indian Telly Awards for her Komoswag. She is in talks with Vikram Bhatt and reportedly be seen in a female-centric movie helmed by the filmmaker.