Hina Khan bonds with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Cannes—See pics

New Delhi: Popular televisiona actress Hina Khan, who walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 bonded big time with none other than global star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty.

The telly star is venturing into movies with 'Lines', which is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

The movie's first look was unveiled at Cannes and Hina along with the team members were present at the French Rivieria. It is directed by Hussain Khan.

Before bidding a good bye to Cannes 2019, the actress shared her pictures with desi girl Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. She also wrote a long note thanking PeeCee for her warmth and introducing her to the world.

She wrote: “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration!

When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra

You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too.

This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes.”

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But she bid adieu to the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

Hina will be seen in a de-glam avatar in 'Lines'.