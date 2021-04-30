Hina Khan dedicates Instagram bio to late father, calls herself 'Daddy's Strong Girl'

New Delhi: TV actress Hina Khan, who is reeling from the untimely demise of her father Aslam Khan who died on April 20, 2021, recently took to Instagram to pay a small tribute to her father.

The actress who often called herself 'Daddy's girl' has now changed her Instagram bio to 'Daddy's Strong Girl' in remembrance of her beloved father and the strength that he gave her. She would often post pictures of her father on her Instagram stories and reels and even has an Instagram highlight named 'Dad pep talks'.

Have a look at her new Instagram bio:

On April 24, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress had shared an official statement informing her fans of her father's death and thanking them for their support. She also informed that while she is mourning the loss of her father, her Instagram handle will be managed by her team.

“My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN,” read the actress's note.

Hina Khan had been shooting in Kashmir with actor Shaheer Sheikh when her father passed away on April 20. The actress had rushed back to Mumbai after the sudden demise of her father.

Days after her father passed away, the actress had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress’s team had shared a note on the same on April 26.

Hina rose to fame with her popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later was part of reality tv shows like Khatron ke khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actress has also ventured into movies and web series and is an active social media influencer as well.

Her friends from the industry like Hiten Tejwani, Nikki Tamboli, and Eijaz Khan had expressed their grief through their social media handles on the actress’s loss.