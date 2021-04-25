हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan posts for the first time on Instagram after father's demise, thanks fans for their support

Actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father to cardiac arrest, shared an Instagram story for the first time after his demise on Saturday (April 24).

Hina Khan posts for the first time on Instagram after father’s demise, thanks fans for their support
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father to cardiac arrest, shared an Instagram story for the first time after his demise on Saturday (April 24).

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress shared a note on her Instagram stories thanking everyone for their support and love during these trying times. She also informed that while she is mourning the loss of her father, her Instagram handle will be managed by her team.

“My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN,” read the actress's note.

Hina Khan was shooting in Kashmir with actor Shaheer Sheikh when her father passed away on April 20. The actress rushed back to Mumbai after the sudden demise of her father and until now did not share any information on the tragedy.

Hina rose to fame with her popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later was part of reality tv shows like Khatron ke khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actress has also ventured into movies and web series and is an active social media influencer as well.

Hina has often shared photos and videos of her father on her Instagram handle and claimed herself to be a ‘Daddy’s girl’.

Her friends from the industry like Hiten Tejwani, Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan expressed their grief through their social media handles on the actress’s loss.

