Hina Khan tests COVID positive days after father passes away

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress’s team, who is currently managing her Instagram handle, shared a note from the actress on Monday (April 26), informing that she is infected with the Coronavirus.

“In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions," read the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress note.

She further wrote, “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Various of Hina’s industry friends took to the comment section of the Instagram post to wish the actress a speedy recovery. “Praying for you and the family. Stay Strong HK,” wrote Surbhi Chandra, while her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sahil Anand and Pooja Banerjee also wished the actress a speedy recovery.

“Plz take care of urself @realhinakhan ...my prayers are with you and your family and you will recover soon don’t worry,” wrote Sahil, while Pooja commented, “You’ll be fine soon @realhinakhan my best wishes”.

Earlier, on Saturday (April 24), Hina confirmed the news of her father passing away and thanked everyone for their support and love. The actress also shared that she is taking some time off social media and her handles would be managed by her team.

Hina Khan catapulted to fame with her popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later was part of reality tv shows like Khatron ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actress has also ventured into movies and web series and is an active social media influencer as well.

Hina was last working on a project with actor Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir, when she got the news of her father’s demise and rushed back to Mumbai on April 20.