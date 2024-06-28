Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer;'I Am Strong To Overcome This Disease'

New Delhi: Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared this health update that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her statement, She assured her fans that she is determined to conquer the disease.

B:TV actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Hina took to her social media handle and shared the update on her health with everyone, reassuring them that she is doing well and determined to overcome the disease.Hina also expressed her belief that she will come out stronger and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers.

The post read, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,”



“I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” the post concluded.

Min after the post is public fans and her fellow actors reacted on the post. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Rohan Mehra, Aamir Ali, Sayantani Ghosh, and many others have extended their wishes for her swift recovery.

Her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra also wrote, “Oh no. Please take care Hina di . Coming to see you asap. ” Aamir Ali also called Hina “strong” and added, “I’m just a call away if anything anytime .” Shraddha Arya also commented, “We all Hope and Pray that you get out of this difficult phase soon… wishing to see a healthier, happier, stronger and more powerful you on the other side. "