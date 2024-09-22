Advertisement
HINA KHAN

Hina Khan Embraces Her Kashmiri Roots While Battling Breast Cancer With Strength And Style

Hina Khan finds empowerment in her Kashmiri heritage as she shares stunning traditional attire photos while bravely undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 08:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Hina Khan Embraces Her Kashmiri Roots While Battling Breast Cancer With Strength And Style Pic Credit: Instagram (@Hina Khan)

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is finding her strength in the culture of her native place as she puts up a brave front in her fight.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself dressed in a traditional Kashmiri attire.

The outfit had intricate goldwork, as the actress rounded up her look with statement, jewellery and jootis. She kept her tresses open and wavy.

She wrote in the caption, "Kashmir, A piece of my Heart. I was really wanting to wear the essence of Kashmir in this new phase of my life. Something really special from my Birthplace. And I Loved wearing this Exquisite and Beautiful Traditional Kashmiri Attire with custom 'Tilla' work embroidery all over it. It was so overwhelming."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

 

Earlier, Hina reminisced about her late father's words and added that she dressed as a bride after ages for the grand finale of a fashion show. The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting dressed in a red lehenga and jewellery. The clip also featured her strutting the runway.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

 

She wrote in the caption, "'My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy's strong Girl. Don't be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems, Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.' So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what's within my control... Rest, Leave it to Allah."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

 

She added, "'He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. Thisss wasn't easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DON'T EVER STOP..' About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages, How do I look BTW ? DUA."

Live Tv

