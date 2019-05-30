close

Hina Khan

Hina Khan exudes oomph in latest pics from her European sojourn—Photos

She looks ravishing in a bright yellow t-shirt dress with a modern chic twist. 

Hina Khan exudes oomph in latest pics from her European sojourn—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet. Her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled at the prestigious platform and the makers were present to make their presence felt.

Hina after slaying her red carpet look took off her European sojourn. She kept her Instagram buzzing with pictures and posts from Milan, Switzerland and currently Paris. The stunner has posted a few clicks recently and we must say she looks gorgeous in them. Her caption reads: “Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

She looks ravishing in a bright yellow t-shirt dress with a modern chic twist. Also, do not miss her pigtail hair bun on either side. Isn't it cutesy?

On the work front, the telly star's debut film 'Lines' is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina made waves with her impressive portrayal of the iconic TV character Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But she bid adieu to the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

 

Tags:
Hina KhanlinesCannesKomolikahina khan pics
