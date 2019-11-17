Hina Khan gives fitness motivation; flaunts washboard abs in latest pics

New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan is a rage on social media and her pictures are often breaking the internet. Her popularity needs no introduction as the likes and comments on her Instagram posts are proof enough of how much her fans admire her.

Hina is known to be a fitness freak and often shares pictures and videos from the gym. Her fit and fab body comes after immense hardwork and the actress constantly motivates us to stay fit and healthy.

She took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a few pics in black athleisure, flaunting her washboard abs.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Hina has interesting projects up her sleeve.

The first look poster of her debut film 'Lines' was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress will be seen playing a character named Nazia and the film is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir.

She also shared the first look of her international project titled 'The Country Of Blind'. The actress will be playing a character named Gosha.

Here's wishing her all the very best for her future projects!