Hina Khan: I am on the right path

"Damaged" is a psychological crime drama.

Hina Khan: I am on the right path

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan has just made her digital debut on the web series "Damaged 2" and is all set for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked" next month. Having carved her space as a star on television in the past, she feels her career is on the right path.

"I think I am on the right path because I always say that there has to be a bouquet or variety that I would like to present to my viewers. That is why I make sure I don't stick to just television or films," said Hina at a promotional event for "Damaged 2" in Mumbai.

"Although I am going to make my Hindi film debut on February 7, it is important to also be in the digital space because that is what people love nowadays. People want to watch you everywhere on their cellphone, downloading the app," said Hina.

"Damaged" is a psychological crime drama. Season 1 featured Amruta Khanvilkar as the lead actress, who won a lot of appreciation for her role of a serial killer.

On her role in "Damaged 2", Hina said: "There is always a debut in whatever you do. Whether it's a film, a television show or anything else. I feel if something good is offered to you that is already a brand, why wouldn't you take the opportunity? 'Damaged 1' did really well."

The director of the web-series is Ekant Babani and it has started streaming on Hungama Play from January 14.

 

