Hina Khan is a sight to behold in these pics

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after television actresses, Hina Khan grabs eyeballs each time she shares a new pic. Hina is a stunner in every sense and often leaves us bewitched with her social media posts. The actress posts regularly on Instagram, keeping her fanbase updated with the latest details of her life.

Hina is known for her flawless dress sense and her latest pictures have her showing off her 'Desi girl swag'.

Check out the pics here:

The leggy lass is known to be a fitness freak and often posts workout videos and pics, encouraging her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

It is perhaps the result of her vigorous workout sessions, that the actress has a perfectly toned body. Hina is seen playing the role of Komolika and people are loving her avatar.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' for here television stint on a popular reality show. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

On the personal front, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal and often shares pics and videos with him.