Hina Khan keeps tricolour flying high in US- See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan, who was in the United States to be a part of the India Day Parade, has shared a few endearing pictures from the big event.

Hina became the first-ever star to lead the India Day Parade in New York. Dressed in a red and white striped saree with black border, Hina's 'desi-girl' look was in complete sync with the event. She was also the only Indian celeb representing the country in the parade.

Sharing a picture of herself in which she can be seen in waving the tricolor, Hina wrote, "Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there can not be a privilege better than that !Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind ! Hindostan Zindabad! Always , humeshaa."

On the work front, Hina took a sabbatical from the small screen. She exited the popular tv show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the popular vamp Komolika. The actress will make her Bollywood debut soon in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's next titled Hacked. Prior to this, Hina also starred in a military drama titled Lines, which is based on the Kargil War between India and Pakistan.