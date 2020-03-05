Hina Khan looks like a ray of eternal sunshine in off-shoulder dress - Pics inside

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan, ventured into the movie world with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year. She received a warm response to her performance and was lauded for playing the part well. The 'Komolika' of small-screen, has a strong social media presence.

She regularly motivates her fans with fitness-related posts. Also, her fans love to check out her latest pictures and videos on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, she can be seen looking like a ray of eternal sunshine in an off-shoulder tangerine dress.

Check it out here:

'Hacked' featured Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Hina also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'.

Next, Hina Khan will be seen in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal. It will release on March 13 on ZEE5.