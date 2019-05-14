close

Hina Khan

Hina Khan poses with Eiffel Tower before Cannes visit

Before making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, popular TV actress Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal spent some romantic moments at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Cannes: Before making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, popular TV actress Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal spent some romantic moments at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself posing in front of the tallest structure in Paris.

"Just be... Restoring my energy. Before it begins," Hina wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Rocky shared various videos from their tour to his Instagram stories. In one video, the couple is seen sharing a kiss with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. 

Hina will not only walk the red carpet at Cannes but also be a speaker at India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run from May 14-25.

The talk will be followed by the first look launch event of her film "Lines", which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war.

