Hina Khan Pours Her Heart Out, Shares Touching Post For Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Hina dropped a mirror selfie with Rocky on Instagram Story where the couple can be seen twining in a black T-shirt and blue denim.

Hina called Rocky her 'Strength' and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you hamesha. My strength."

Earlier in June, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.