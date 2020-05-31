Hina Khan raises the temperature in orange floral bikini in throwback to ‘beach love’ post

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is missing the beach, just like most of us and hence, she shared a few stunning throwback pictures of herself from one of her previous beach vacations. In the post, Hina exudes oomph in a floral orange bikini and makes the spotlight follow her expressions. She aced her beach look with a peach lip colour and a messy hairdo. Needless to say, Hina looks ravishing in the pictures which she captioned as, “I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK. #BeachLove #ThrowBack.”

Check out the pictures here:

As of now, while at home due to the lockdown, Hina is spending her days working out indoors and also keeps herself busy with household chores. Her Instagram timeline is full of pictures and videos of Hina sweating it out at home by doing Pilates and stretching exercises.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hina is also sharing some interesting recipes for her fans to try. Like on Eid, she taught her fans how to prepare Hyderabadi dum biryani at home.

Here’s a step-by-step guide, in case you want to try the recipe:

Hina is a renowned TV star and she recently made her Bollywood debut too. She has starred in the popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for nine years and later followed it up by 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2'.

Hina’s first Hindi film was ‘Hacked’ and meanwhile, she also stepped into the digital platform with 'Damaged 2'. Her short film titled 'Smart Phone' released some days ago.