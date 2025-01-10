Hina Khan Recalls How Rocky Cried After He Informed Her About The News Of Cancer

Mumbai: Hina Khan, the acclaimed actress and TV personality, recently opened up about her battle with cancer during an emotional segment of India’s Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan. She revealed how her partner, Rocky Jaiswal, broke down when he had to inform her about the devastating news of her diagnosis.

Reflecting on the moment, Hina shared, “The night I found out, Rocky came home while I was having dinner. After I finished, he sat me down and told me the results were positive. A tear rolled down his cheek, and in that instant, it hit me hard. For 10 minutes, I couldn’t speak.”

Hina described the overwhelming emotions she felt but credited Rocky’s vulnerability for making her realize the importance of staying strong. “Seeing him cry was more painful for me than the diagnosis itself. I knew I had to stay strong, not just for myself but for him and everyone else around me.”

She went on to recall the poignant memory of that evening, involving a simple yet symbolic act: “Earlier that evening, I had ordered falooda with my brother. When the delivery came, it felt like a strange sign — like ‘ghar mein meetha aaya hai.’ That falooda became a turning point. Instead of despair, I chose positivity. Rocky and I shared it together before going to sleep.”

Hina praised Rocky’s role as her rock during the challenging times, acknowledging the sacrifices and emotional toll he endured as her caregiver. “Caregivers go through as much, if not more, than the patient. Rocky ensured I never felt like a patient. He was always there, strong yet emotional, reminding me that I could overcome anything.”

Her story is a testament to the strength of love and support in the face of adversity. Fans and viewers have expressed their admiration for both Hina’s courage and Rocky’s unwavering support during her journey. Their bond continues to inspire many, showing the importance of unity and resilience in difficult times.