topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
HINA KHAN

Hina Khan shares cryptic post about 'Betrayal', fans are worried!

The actress who is usually very reserved about her private matters took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes on her Instagram about being wary of those around her because of being betrayed by them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hina Khan took to her social media to share two strong quoted cryptic posts about betrayal and being let down.
  • The actress who is usually very reserved about her private matters took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes on her Instagram about being wary of those around her because of being betrayed by them.

Trending Photos

Hina Khan shares cryptic post about 'Betrayal', fans are worried!

New Delhi: Hina Khan took to her social media to share two strong quoted cryptic posts about betrayal and being let down.

The actress who is usually very reserved about her private matters took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes on her Instagram about being wary of those around her because of being betrayed by them.

Hina's large fanbase has not taken this lightly. The actress's fans and well-wishers are very concerned about these posts and have gone all out on social media with speculations about why she has posted such intense messages.

Taking Twitter and Instagram by storm, Hina's fans have constantly been bombarding the actress with requests to speak about what has truthfully happened.

 

 

 

 

We are also in a dilemma as to whether this is a personal or professional matter that Hina has chosen to very selectively talk about. We hope the actress soon lets us in on what has been a betrayal to her.

Live Tv

Hina KhanHina Khan betrayedHina Khan boyfriendHina Khan relationshipHina Khan instagramHina Khan health

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code