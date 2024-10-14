Advertisement
Hina Khan Shares 'Heartbreaking' Post On Her 'Last Standing Eyelash' Amid Breast Cancer Treatment

Hina Khan reveals what motivates her to stay positive amid cancer treatment and indeed it's commendable.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Hina Khan Shares 'Heartbreaking' Post On Her 'Last Standing Eyelash' Amid Breast Cancer Treatment Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Hina Khan left her fans shocked with the news of being diagnosed with cancer. Hit the actress has shown her courageous side and is fighting cancer like a true warrior. But the battle scars will stay with her forever chit what is beautiful about Hina Khan is the way she is embracing her scar. In her latest post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared the side effects of medication for cancer treatment, after showing she cut her long hair, now she shared how she is left with only one standing eyelash.

The actress shared a post and mentioned if her fans and well-wishers want to know her source of inspiration by sharing pictures of her eyes closely. The post read, "Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes.. This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me (flexed bicep emoji) Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@realhinakhan)

The statement further read, "Yes we will InshaAllah (palms up together emoji). P.S - Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots. Koi naaaaa.. sab theek ho jaana hai (It's ok. Everything will be fine) DUA (prayers)."

Hina Khan is being hailed as a true champion by social media users as she bared out her truth without any fear. Everyone showered love on brave Hina and wished her a speedy recovery.


 

